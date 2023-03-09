Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Op-Ed: The G20 could help fix Sri Lanka’s debt crisis. Will it step up?

By Amnesty International
The G20 includes Sri Lanka’s top lenders and powers with influence. It must do more than just say sweet nothings. By Sanhita Ambast, Global research and policy advisor, Amnesty International In February, the finance ministers of G20 countries met to discuss the challenges facing the global economy. It was a missed opportunity to help a […] The post Op-Ed: The G20 could help fix Sri Lanka’s debt crisis. Will it step up? appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


