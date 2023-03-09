Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African Commission Calls for Justice in Burundi

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Identity card of Audace Vianney Habonarugira, found on him when his body was discovered on July 15, 2011. © 2011 Human Rights Watch In July 2011, Audace Vianney Habonarugira made his way to our office in Bujumbura, then the capital of Burundi, to talk. He was a hunted man and had taken precautions to meet us discreetly. Habonarugira, 28, married with a two-year-old child, had joined a rebel movement as a boy and reached the rank of colonel, before leaving in 2009. He then went through the official demobilization process and retrained as a driver and mechanic. But in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Op-Ed: The G20 could help fix Sri Lanka’s debt crisis. Will it step up?
~ Uganda: New Anti-Gay Bill Further Threatens Rights
~ Grattan on Friday: Could Josh Frydenberg still have a path to the Liberal leadership?
~ Strikes bill could breach UK workers' human rights and expose the government to legal challenges
~ Rugby injuries: how pre-season training can help players avoid the sidelines
~ COVID poetry: how a new genre is helping readers to comprehend the pandemic
~ The government's plan to remove asylum seekers will be a logistical mess – and may not deter people from coming to the UK
~ Behind the scenes: Chinese influence in North Macedonia
~ Women marched in Pakistan despite resistance from authorities and religious groups
~ Meta's Oversight Board grapples with Facebook and Instagram's opaque content guidelines
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter