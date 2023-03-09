Tolerance.ca
The government's plan to remove asylum seekers will be a logistical mess – and may not deter people from coming to the UK

By Peter William Walsh, Researcher, The Migration Observatory, University of Oxford
In its new illegal migration bill, the UK government has introduced some surprisingly radical proposals designed to discourage people from crossing the Channel in small boats to claim asylum.

Chiefly, it targets people who arrive in Britain through irregular routes, barring them from seeking asylum. And the UK does not offer many legal routes, with exceptions such as the schemes for Ukrainian and Afghan refugees.

Immigration lawyers are still picking over the details of…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
