Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: One month on, authorities must immediately lift blockade on selected social media access in the country.

By Amnesty International
Share this article
As a blockade by the Ethiopian authorities on selected social media platforms enters its second month, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Flavia Mwangovya said:  “Ethiopian authorities have, for a month now, blocked people in the country from accessing selected social media platforms such as Facebook, Telegram, Tik Tok and YouTube. […] The post Ethiopia: One month on, authorities must immediately lift blockade on selected social media access in the country.  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Relations between Turkey and Armenia pivot from ‘football diplomacy’ to ‘earthquake diplomacy’
~ Zimbabwe: Eight years on, authorities yet to give update on the disappeared journalist and pro-democracy activist
~ Penguin paradise and geological freak: why Macquarie Island deserves a bigger marine park
~ UK moves to copy Australia's cruel asylum-seeker policy – and it will have the same heavy human toll
~ From Turkey, thoughts on the Ukraine war, one year later
~ Lebanon: Electricity Crisis Exacerbates Poverty, Inequality
~ NZ's smokefree law will reduce the number of tobacco retailers – here's what people who smoke think of that
~ The case of missing Madeleine McCann still grips the world – but why?
~ _Montreal Gazette_: A case for the local ownership of community news media
~ Women's weight and well-being: Why we need to accept the pregnant body as a valued female form
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter