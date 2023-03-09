Penguin paradise and geological freak: why Macquarie Island deserves a bigger marine park
By Ian Cresswell, Adjunct professor, UNSW Sydney
Andrew John Constable, Leader, Southern Ocean Ecosystem Research, University of Tasmania
Keith Reid, Honorary Research Associate
Nic Bax, Director, NERP Marine Biodiversity Hub, CSIRO
Macquarie Island isn’t just a windswept rock halfway to Antarctica. It’s a globally unique home to dozens of bird and marine mammal species, hence the government’s plans to give it greater protection.
- Thursday, March 9, 2023