Human Rights Observatory

_Montreal Gazette_: A case for the local ownership of community news media

By Magda Konieczna, Assistant Professor of Journalism, Concordia University
Local media ownership brings a level of accountability to the news business and offers benefits to communities by increasing voter turnout, reducing polarization and saving communities money.The Conversation


© The Conversation
