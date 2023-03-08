Our research shows how 'job crafting' can help teachers manage and enjoy their stressful work
By Gavin R. Slemp, Associate Professor, Centre for Wellbeing Science, Melbourne Graduate School of Education, The University of Melbourne
Dianne Vella-Brodrick, Professor and Gerry Higgins Chair in Positive Psychology, Centre for Wellbeing Science, The University of Melbourne
Jacqui Francis, Lecturer and researcher, The Centre for Wellbeing Science, The University of Melbourne
Research shows one way teachers could take more control over their wellbeing at work is by ‘job crafting’. This involves making changes to your job to make it more meaningful.
