Electricity from thin air: an enzyme from bacteria can extract energy from hydrogen in the atmosphere
By Chris Greening, Professor, Microbiology, Monash University
Ashleigh Kropp, PhD Student, Biomedicine Discovery Institute, Monash University
Rhys Grinter, Lab Head, Biomedicine Discovery Institute, Monash University
The Huc enzyme can split hydrogen molecules to make electricity, raising the possibility of small devices that run on air.
- Wednesday, March 8, 2023