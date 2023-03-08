Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘Dark Day’ for Georgia’s Democracy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People take part in a protest against the controversial "foreign agents" bill outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia March 6, 2023. © 2023 Reuters/Irakli Gedenidze Last night in Tbilisi, Georgia, police used massive amounts of teargas and water cannons to disperse thousands of peaceful demonstrators who spontaneously gathered to protest a draft “foreign agents” bill, which the ruling majority rammed through parliament in first reading. Police detained dozens of people, who now face various administrative and criminal charges. I observed the protest myself…


© Human Rights Watch -
