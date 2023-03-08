Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Compromise is crucial in search for peace for sake of all Syrians, urges UN negotiator

Share this article
The Syrian conflict will only be resolved if all parties involved in it are prepared to make the kind of compromises on humanitarian grounds that followed last month’s earthquake disaster, UN negotiator Geir Pedersen said on Wednesday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Philippines urged to compensate women survivors of wartime rape by Japanese soldiers
~ Why you shouldn't be scared of spiders
~ What is the real impact of the Erasmus programme on university students?
~ French firms prioritising gender equality also reap higher returns
~ Pi gets all the fanfare, but other numbers also deserve their own math holidays
~ Is lung inflammation worse in e-cigarette users than smokers, as a new study suggests?
~ Muscle memory is key to helping you get in shape again after time away from exercise
~ Why the 2024 election cycle could result in more threats to US democracy
~ Equal Laws in Nepal Crucial for Ending Discrimination Against Women
~ New UK asylum bill would be in ‘clear breach’ of international law: UNHCR
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter