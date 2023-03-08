Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the 2024 election cycle could result in more threats to US democracy

By Richard Hargy, Senior Teacher / PhD Candidate, Queen's University Belfast
Share this article
“I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your retribution.” These were the words of former US president Donald Trump during an address to the annual Conservative Political Action Conference on March 4. In a speech laced with threats and misleading information, he added…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Philippines urged to compensate women survivors of wartime rape by Japanese soldiers
~ Compromise is crucial in search for peace for sake of all Syrians, urges UN negotiator
~ Why you shouldn't be scared of spiders
~ What is the real impact of the Erasmus programme on university students?
~ French firms prioritising gender equality also reap higher returns
~ Pi gets all the fanfare, but other numbers also deserve their own math holidays
~ Is lung inflammation worse in e-cigarette users than smokers, as a new study suggests?
~ Muscle memory is key to helping you get in shape again after time away from exercise
~ Equal Laws in Nepal Crucial for Ending Discrimination Against Women
~ New UK asylum bill would be in ‘clear breach’ of international law: UNHCR
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter