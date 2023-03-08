Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

70 years after his death, Stalin’s ghost still haunts Russia

By Andreï Kozovoï, Professeur des universités, Université de Lille
Stalin, who died on March 5, 1953, was partially rehabilitated in the decades that followed. These days, he is in some respects a source of inspiration for Vladimir Putin.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
