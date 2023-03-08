Indonesian universities are still slow in implementing anti-sexual violence measures. Here are 4 ways to speed things up
By Sabina Puspita, Monash Herb Feith Indonesian Engagement Centre Associate Director and IFAR Research Fellow, Monash University
Muhammad Fajar, Research fellow, Universitas Katolik Indonesia Atma Jaya
Boosting efforts to tackle sexual violence in Indonesian universities requires initiatives from higher education institutions, decisive actions at the state level and activism at the grassroots level.
- Wednesday, March 8, 2023