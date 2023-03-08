Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The women who stood with Martin Luther King Jr. and sustained a movement for social change

By Vicki Crawford, Professor of Africana Studies, Morehouse College
Historian Vicki Crawford was one of the first scholars to focus on women’s roles in the civil rights movement. Her 1993 book, “Trailblazers and Torchbearers,” dives into the stories of female leaders whose legacies have often been overshadowed.

Today she is the director of the Morehouse College Martin…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
