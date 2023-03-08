Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia wants military aid from China – here’s why this deal could help China, too

By Michael A. Allen, Professor of Political Science, Boise State University
Share this article
China and Russia’s relationship is complex. But China’s decision to support Russia’s war on Ukraine could ultimately come down to China’s own political interests.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Great Mysteries of Physics 1: is time an illusion?
~ Quantum mechanics: how the future might influence the past
~ Human genome editing offers tantalizing possibilities – but without clear guidelines, many ethical questions still remain
~ 70 years after his death, Stalin’s ghost still haunts Russia
~ Boris Johnson to face MPs over partygate – but what is 'misleading parliament' and why is it so serious?
~ Indonesian universities are still slow in implementing anti-sexual violence measures. Here are 4 ways to speed things up
~ The women who stood with Martin Luther King Jr. and sustained a movement for social change
~ What are the limits of presidential power to forgive student loans? A constitutional law expert answers 5 questions
~ The complicated tragedy in war-torn Syria made worse by devastating earthquake and political dysfunction
~ Robots are performing Hindu rituals -- some devotees fear they'll replace worshippers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter