Distant star TOI-700 has two potentially habitable planets orbiting it – making it an excellent candidate in the search for life
By Joey Rodriguez, Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy, Michigan State University
Andrew Vanderburg, Assistant Professor of Physics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
With more than 5,000 known exoplanets, astronomers are shifting their focus from discovering additional distant worlds to identifying which are good candidates for further study.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 8, 2023