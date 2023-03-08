Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The feminist diaspora's role in confronting human rights violations in Yemen

By Maisaa Mutahar ميساء مطهر
Despite facing numerous challenges, Yemeni women activists in the diaspora continue to fight for peace and justice in their homeland through their advocacy work.


