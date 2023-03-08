Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As an urban economist I have seen the benefits of diversity. So why are there so few women in top development posts?

By Astrid R.N. Haas, Fellow, Infrastructure Institute, School of Cities, University of Toronto
Share this article
Gender parity in the top echelons of donor organisations is key, given that Africa’s cities rely on international aid for development.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Did clitorises strike fear into the Greeks and Romans?
~ Saudi Arabia: Personal Status Law codifies discrimination against women
~ Türkiye: International Women’s Day march must go ahead “without bans, beatings and other police violence”
~ Power cuts: South Africa's state of disaster is being contested in court - COVID rulings give clues as to the outcome
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Chair of Retirement Income Review, Mike Callaghan, on reforming superannuation
~ Saudi Arabia: Law Enshrines Male Guardianship
~ Key Moment for Scrutiny of Economic and Social Rights Record in the UK
~ Egypt: Harsh Sentences Against Rights Activists
~ Podcast: Defeating gender inequality in Georgia with the Disruption Network Lab
~ New report: Defeating gender inequality in Georgia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter