Human Rights Observatory

Did clitorises strike fear into the Greeks and Romans?

By Christian-Georges Schwentzel, Professeur d'histoire ancienne, Université de Lorraine
If an anatomical description of the clitoris only appeared in some French school text books as recently as 2017, that’s because the seat of female pleasure, known by this name since at least 1559, was deeply taboo for so long.

Through history, anything pertaining to female arousal has often been erased, or regarded as dangerous or obscene – and Antiquity was no exception on this front.

In the TV series Rome(2005-7), legioniary Titus Pullo gives some advice to centurian Lucius Vorenus, who wants to give pleasure to his wife Niobe.

“Tell her she looks…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
