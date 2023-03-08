Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Personal Status Law codifies discrimination against women

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Saudi Arabia’s Personal Status Law (PSL), passed one year ago today on 8 March 2022 and touted as a major reform by the authorities, perpetuates the male guardianship system and codifies discrimination against women in most aspects of family life, Amnesty International said today, as the world marks International Women’s Day. In a detailed analysis, […] The post Saudi Arabia: Personal Status Law codifies discrimination against women appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As an urban economist I have seen the benefits of diversity. So why are there so few women in top development posts?
~ Did clitorises strike fear into the Greeks and Romans?
~ Türkiye: International Women’s Day march must go ahead “without bans, beatings and other police violence”
~ Power cuts: South Africa's state of disaster is being contested in court - COVID rulings give clues as to the outcome
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Chair of Retirement Income Review, Mike Callaghan, on reforming superannuation
~ Saudi Arabia: Law Enshrines Male Guardianship
~ Key Moment for Scrutiny of Economic and Social Rights Record in the UK
~ Egypt: Harsh Sentences Against Rights Activists
~ Podcast: Defeating gender inequality in Georgia with the Disruption Network Lab
~ New report: Defeating gender inequality in Georgia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter