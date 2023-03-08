Tolerance.ca
Türkiye: International Women’s Day march must go ahead “without bans, beatings and other police violence”

By Amnesty International
Ahead of tonight’s 21st International Women’s Day night march in Istanbul, Amnesty International is calling on the Turkish authorities not to ban the event and to ensure participants are protected when marching, instead of being harassed and attacked by the police. “For the last seven years, Istanbul’s International Women’s Day march has been banned and […] The post Türkiye: International Women’s Day march must go ahead “without bans, beatings and other police violence” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
