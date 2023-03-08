Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Law Enshrines Male Guardianship

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image People walk past a Vision 2030 banner showing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Jeddah.  © 2019 AP Photo/Amr Nabil (Beirut) – Saudi Arabia’s first codified law on personal status, issued on International Women’s Day in 2022, formally enshrines male guardianship over women, Human Rights Watch said today. The law contains discriminatory provisions against women concerning marriage, divorce, and decisions about their children. The Personal Status Law, issued on March 8, 2022, came into effect on June 18, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other Saudi government…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Power cuts: South Africa's state of disaster is being contested in court - COVID rulings give clues as to the outcome
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Chair of Retirement Income Review, Mike Callaghan, on reforming superannuation
~ Key Moment for Scrutiny of Economic and Social Rights Record in the UK
~ Egypt: Harsh Sentences Against Rights Activists
~ Podcast: Defeating gender inequality in Georgia with the Disruption Network Lab
~ New report: Defeating gender inequality in Georgia
~ Ukraine: Women face grave risks as Russia’s full-scale invasion enters its second year
~ Thailand: Man Jailed for Selling ‘Yellow Duck’ Calendars
~ Women’s Rights are Human Rights: The Important Role of Education
~ The Greens aren't grandstanding on a new coal and gas ban – they're negotiating well
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter