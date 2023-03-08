Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Harsh Sentences Against Rights Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi. During his presidency, Egypt has harassed, prosecuted, arrested and seized the assets of dozens of human rights groups and defenders. © 2017 MENA via AP (Beirut) – The Egyptian authorities should overturn the harsh prison sentences imposed on March 5, 2023, following an unfair mass trial of 29 men and women solely because of their peaceful activism, Human Rights Watch said today. The activists, who belong to the Egyptian Coordination for Rights and Freedoms, an independent human rights organization, received sentences of between…


© Human Rights Watch -
