Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's first female journalists reported on wars and human rights around the world – but many died in obscurity

By Kathryn Shine, Associate Professor, Journalism, Curtin University
Share this article
A new book illuminates the bold lives of Australian women journalists between 1860 and the end of Word War II – a time when female reporters were ‘almost unheard of’.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Podcast: Defeating gender inequality in Georgia with the Disruption Network Lab
~ New report: Defeating gender inequality in Georgia
~ Ukraine: Women face grave risks as Russia’s full-scale invasion enters its second year
~ Thailand: Man Jailed for Selling ‘Yellow Duck’ Calendars
~ Women’s Rights are Human Rights: The Important Role of Education
~ The Greens aren't grandstanding on a new coal and gas ban – they're negotiating well
~ Crocodiles are uniquely protected against fungal infections. This might one day help human medicine too
~ What are 'reasonable' hours? The Ryan-Rugg legal stoush may help the rest of us know
~ Qld agrees to allow donor-conceived people the right to know the identity of their donor. Here’s why it's important
~ My kids are behind with their vaccines. How do they catch up?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter