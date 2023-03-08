Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Qld agrees to allow donor-conceived people the right to know the identity of their donor. Here’s why it's important

By Giselle Newton, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Caitlin Macmillan, Casual Academic, Deakin University
Katharine Gelber, Professor of Politics and Public Policy, The University of Queensland
Share this article
Last week, the Queensland government accepted in principle recommendations from a 2022 inquiry into the rights of donor-conceived people.

Donor conception is a technique to facilitate pregnancy using donated sperm and/or eggs.

Queensland is among the least progressive jurisdictions in Australia on donor conception. To date, it has no legislation governing donor conception, despite a senate inquiryThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Podcast: Defeating gender inequality in Georgia with the Disruption Network Lab
~ New report: Defeating gender inequality in Georgia
~ Ukraine: Women face grave risks as Russia’s full-scale invasion enters its second year
~ Thailand: Man Jailed for Selling ‘Yellow Duck’ Calendars
~ Women’s Rights are Human Rights: The Important Role of Education
~ The Greens aren't grandstanding on a new coal and gas ban – they're negotiating well
~ Australia's first female journalists reported on wars and human rights around the world – but many died in obscurity
~ Crocodiles are uniquely protected against fungal infections. This might one day help human medicine too
~ What are 'reasonable' hours? The Ryan-Rugg legal stoush may help the rest of us know
~ My kids are behind with their vaccines. How do they catch up?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter