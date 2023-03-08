Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Man Jailed for Selling ‘Yellow Duck’ Calendars

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pro-democracy demonstrators move inflatable rubber ducks during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand, November 18, 2020. © 2020 REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun (New York) – A criminal court in Thailand sentenced a man to three years in prison for selling satirical calendars that authorities allege defamed the monarchy, further chilling free speech in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. Thai authorities should quash the sentence and promptly release Narathorn Chotmankongsin, 26, who was convicted on March 7, 2023 after a six-day trial.   “The prosecution and three-year sentence…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
