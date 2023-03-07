Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

My kids are behind with their vaccines. How do they catch up?

By Holly Seale, Associate professor, UNSW Sydney
Abela Mahimbo, Lecturer in Public Health, University of Technology Sydney
Jane E Frawley, NHMRC Research Fellow, University of Technology Sydney
The vast majority of Australian children are up-to-date with their vaccines. But vaccination rates have dipped slightly over the past few years.

Fewer health checks, reduced access to routine health care during lockdowns, and fear of COVID have been the main reasons.

If that’s been the situation for your family, you can still catch up. Here’s how to check…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
