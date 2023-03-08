Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women’s Rights are Human Rights: The Important Role of Education

By Amnesty International
Share this article
On the 2nd of March, in the run up to International Women’s Day, the Human Rights Education Network of Amnesty International met in the webinar “Human Rights Education for Gender Equity”. It was a moment of discussion  and analysis of objectives and results of various projects from different countries, with the aim of sharing useful […] The post Women’s Rights are Human Rights: The Important Role of Education appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Podcast: Defeating gender inequality in Georgia with the Disruption Network Lab
~ New report: Defeating gender inequality in Georgia
~ Ukraine: Women face grave risks as Russia’s full-scale invasion enters its second year
~ Thailand: Man Jailed for Selling ‘Yellow Duck’ Calendars
~ The Greens aren't grandstanding on a new coal and gas ban – they're negotiating well
~ Australia's first female journalists reported on wars and human rights around the world – but many died in obscurity
~ Crocodiles are uniquely protected against fungal infections. This might one day help human medicine too
~ What are 'reasonable' hours? The Ryan-Rugg legal stoush may help the rest of us know
~ Qld agrees to allow donor-conceived people the right to know the identity of their donor. Here’s why it's important
~ My kids are behind with their vaccines. How do they catch up?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter