Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Global Backlash Against Women’s Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image An Afghan teacher collects books in a school in Kabul, Afghanistan, December 22, 2022. © 2022 Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo On International Women’s Day, we not only recognize the achievements and progress women’s rights have made, but also the constant threats and backlash they face around the globe. In multiple countries, rights have been rolled back in recent years with anti-feminist rhetoric and policies. According to UN Women, gender disparities are worsening. They believe it could take another 286 years to close the global gender gaps in legal protections for women…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Little to Cheer for in South Korea on International Women’s Day
~ UN rights chief calls for fresh thinking to tackle global challenges
~ Canada's decision to ban TikTok from government devices is bad news for the NDP's election strategy
~ Is International Women's Day a catalyst for change or just a symbolic gesture?
~ Mary Wollstonecraft: an introduction to the mother of first-wave feminism
~ Amazon still seems hell bent on turning workers into robots – here's a better way forward
~ No Oscar nominations again for female directors: how the industry can better support diverse filmmakers
~ The pandemic exposed gender inequality: Let's seize the opportunity to remedy it
~ Global warming is changing Canada's boreal forest and tundra
~ Teachers need bolder action from our school boards to educate in and for a climate emergency
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter