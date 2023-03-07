Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Little to Cheer for in South Korea on International Women’s Day

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Civil society organizations and activists march in a rally for International Women's Day in Seoul, South Korea, March 8, 2022. © 2022 Chris Jung/NurPhoto via AP For women in South Korea, this International Women’s Day marks a year of increasing adversity. Access to safe abortions remains impeded, an attempt to broaden the legal definition of rape was blocked, and there was another uptick in digital sex crimes. President Yoon Seok Yeol pandered to anti-feminist voters during his presidential campaign last year by pledging to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Global Backlash Against Women’s Rights
~ UN rights chief calls for fresh thinking to tackle global challenges
~ Canada's decision to ban TikTok from government devices is bad news for the NDP's election strategy
~ Is International Women's Day a catalyst for change or just a symbolic gesture?
~ Mary Wollstonecraft: an introduction to the mother of first-wave feminism
~ Amazon still seems hell bent on turning workers into robots – here's a better way forward
~ No Oscar nominations again for female directors: how the industry can better support diverse filmmakers
~ The pandemic exposed gender inequality: Let's seize the opportunity to remedy it
~ Global warming is changing Canada's boreal forest and tundra
~ Teachers need bolder action from our school boards to educate in and for a climate emergency
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter