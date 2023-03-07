Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Amazon still seems hell bent on turning workers into robots – here's a better way forward

By David Spencer, Professor of Economics and Political Economy, University of Leeds
Share this article
With Amazon facing worker battles in the UK, US and Germany, no wonder people worry about how technology is changing workplaces.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN rights chief calls for fresh thinking to tackle global challenges
~ Canada's decision to ban TikTok from government devices is bad news for the NDP's election strategy
~ Is International Women's Day a catalyst for change or just a symbolic gesture?
~ Mary Wollstonecraft: an introduction to the mother of first-wave feminism
~ No Oscar nominations again for female directors: how the industry can better support diverse filmmakers
~ The pandemic exposed gender inequality: Let's seize the opportunity to remedy it
~ Global warming is changing Canada's boreal forest and tundra
~ Teachers need bolder action from our school boards to educate in and for a climate emergency
~ Want to support companies that support women? Look at your investments through a ‘gender lens’ – here’s how
~ Ukraine war: a fight to the death in Bakhmut with both sides bogged in the spring thaw
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter