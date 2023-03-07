Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global warming is changing Canada's boreal forest and tundra

By Konrad Gajewski, Professor, Geography, Environment and Geomatics, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Share this article
Global warming is affecting the boreal forest — what happens will depend on the climate, vegetation and the frequency and intensity of wildfires. Changes in the north include increases or decreases in leaf growth, called Arctic greening and browning, more extensive growth of shrubs and treeline movement. It is the interaction of fire, climate and time that determines the nature of the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN rights chief calls for fresh thinking to tackle global challenges
~ Canada's decision to ban TikTok from government devices is bad news for the NDP's election strategy
~ Is International Women's Day a catalyst for change or just a symbolic gesture?
~ Mary Wollstonecraft: an introduction to the mother of first-wave feminism
~ Amazon still seems hell bent on turning workers into robots – here's a better way forward
~ No Oscar nominations again for female directors: how the industry can better support diverse filmmakers
~ The pandemic exposed gender inequality: Let's seize the opportunity to remedy it
~ Teachers need bolder action from our school boards to educate in and for a climate emergency
~ Want to support companies that support women? Look at your investments through a ‘gender lens’ – here’s how
~ Ukraine war: a fight to the death in Bakhmut with both sides bogged in the spring thaw
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter