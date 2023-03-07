Want to support companies that support women? Look at your investments through a ‘gender lens’ – here’s how
By Ayesha Scott, Senior Lecturer - Finance, Auckland University of Technology
Aaron Gilbert, Associate Professor in Finance, Auckland University of Technology
Candice Harris, Professor of Management, Auckland University of Technology
Investment rating companies are measuring the environmental, social and governance impact of businesses. This International Women’s Day, we should be pushing them to do the same for gender equity.
- Tuesday, March 7, 2023