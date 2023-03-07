Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How 'ugly' fruit and vegetables could tackle food waste and solve supermarket supply shortages

By Behzad Hezarkhani, Reader in Operations Management, Brunel University London
Güven Demirel, Senior Lecturer in Supply Chain Management, Queen Mary University of London
Manoj Dora, Professor in Sustainable Production and Consumption, Anglia Ruskin University
Yann Bouchery, Associate Professor in Operations Management, Kedge Business School
Selling misshapen, bruised fruit and vegetables that are not a standard size requires a supply chain rethink, according to research.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
