First look at the new settlement rule of Australia's electricity market, has it worked?
By Christina Nikitopoulos, Associate professor, Finance Discipline Group, University of Technology Sydney
Muthe Mwampashi, PhD Candidate, University of Technology Sydney
How has the national electricity market responded to one of the biggest reforms in years, the introduction of five-minute settlement? Analysis reveals more than a few surprises.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 7, 2023