Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Impunity drives cycles of ‘horrific’ crimes in South Sudan, Human Rights Council hears

Share this article
Impunity is a major driver of the human rights and humanitarian crises in South Sudan, which continue to cause immense trauma and suffering for civilians in the country, the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan said on Tuesday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From Roald Dahl to Goosebumps, revisions to children's classics are really about copyright – a legal expert explains
~ Intense downpours in the UK will increase due to climate change – new study
~ Long COVID linked to air pollution exposure in young adults – new study
~ Using AI to ‘decolonise’ language
~ Science for Ukraine? Some research residencies are failing to support researchers at risk
~ Lebanon: UN Human Rights Council joint statement urges accountability for Beirut blast
~ Germany: Low-Income Households Struggle for Social and Economic Rights
~ Lebanon: 38 Countries Condemn Interference with Beirut Blast Probe
~ Sex, intimacy and black middle-class Christianity in South Africa - a difficult history
~ Witch lit: how modern writers are reinventing the witch
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter