Human Rights Observatory

From Roald Dahl to Goosebumps, revisions to children's classics are really about copyright – a legal expert explains

By Cathay Smith, Professor of Law, University of Montana; Visiting Research Fellow, University of Oxford
Sensitivity edits benefit copyright holders, who wish to keep less tasteful elements of the works they control out of the public eye.The Conversation


