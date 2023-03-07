Tolerance.ca
Intense downpours in the UK will increase due to climate change – new study

By Elizabeth Kendon, Professor of Climate Science, University of Bristol
In July 2021, Kew in London experienced a month’s rain in just three hours. Across the city, tube lines were suspended and stations closed as London experienced its wettest day in decades and flash floods broke out. Just under two weeks later, it happened again: intense downpours led to widespread disruption, including the flooding of two London hospitals.


© The Conversation
