Human Rights Observatory

Long COVID linked to air pollution exposure in young adults – new study

By Zhebin Yu, Postdoctoral researcher in Environmental Medical Epidemiology, Karolinska Institutet
Erik Melen, Professor of Paediatrics, Karolinska Institutet
Sandra Ekstrom, Postdoctoral Researcher in Epidemiology, Karolinska Institutet
Although COVID-19 infections are typically less severe in young adults, that doesn’t mean they aren’t still at risk of complications from COVID-19. For example, around one in 25 adults aged over 16 have reported suffering from long-term COVID-19 symptoms after their first…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
