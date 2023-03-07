Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Using AI to ‘decolonise’ language

By Forus
Share this article
We need to find a new language, new narratives, a new world view and the tools to create the words to overcome the “grand humanitarian narrative.” Can technology help?


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Impunity drives cycles of ‘horrific’ crimes in South Sudan, Human Rights Council hears
~ From Roald Dahl to Goosebumps, revisions to children's classics are really about copyright – a legal expert explains
~ Intense downpours in the UK will increase due to climate change – new study
~ Long COVID linked to air pollution exposure in young adults – new study
~ Science for Ukraine? Some research residencies are failing to support researchers at risk
~ Lebanon: UN Human Rights Council joint statement urges accountability for Beirut blast
~ Germany: Low-Income Households Struggle for Social and Economic Rights
~ Lebanon: 38 Countries Condemn Interference with Beirut Blast Probe
~ Sex, intimacy and black middle-class Christianity in South Africa - a difficult history
~ Witch lit: how modern writers are reinventing the witch
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter