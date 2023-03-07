Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: UN Human Rights Council joint statement urges accountability for Beirut blast

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the joint statement delivered by Australia at the Human Rights Council today, which calls on the Lebanese authorities to ensure a swift, independent, and credible investigation into the Beirut port explosion, Aya Majzoub, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “The joint statement issued at the Human […] The post Lebanon: UN Human Rights Council joint statement urges accountability for Beirut blast appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Impunity drives cycles of ‘horrific’ crimes in South Sudan, Human Rights Council hears
~ From Roald Dahl to Goosebumps, revisions to children's classics are really about copyright – a legal expert explains
~ Intense downpours in the UK will increase due to climate change – new study
~ Long COVID linked to air pollution exposure in young adults – new study
~ Using AI to ‘decolonise’ language
~ Science for Ukraine? Some research residencies are failing to support researchers at risk
~ Germany: Low-Income Households Struggle for Social and Economic Rights
~ Lebanon: 38 Countries Condemn Interference with Beirut Blast Probe
~ Sex, intimacy and black middle-class Christianity in South Africa - a difficult history
~ Witch lit: how modern writers are reinventing the witch
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter