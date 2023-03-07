Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Germany: Low-Income Households Struggle for Social and Economic Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image “Maggie,” a 36-year-old single mother living in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, calculates her monthly household budget as food and energy prices rise rapidly, February 2023. © 2023 Kartik Raj/Human Rights Watch The latest official data in Germany show inflation reached 8.7 percent in January and February 2023. Energy prices were up 23.1 percent in January, and food prices 21.8 percent in February. These drastic increases leave many households, particularly those with children, unable to afford a decent, dignified standard of living. The day-to-day impact of sharply rising…


© Human Rights Watch -
