Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: 38 Countries Condemn Interference with Beirut Blast Probe

By Human Rights Watch
Families of Port Blast's victims show portraits of their beloved ones near the Palace of Justice in Beirut, November 25, 2021. Relatives of victims call for an independent judiciary to achieve justice. © 2021 Elisa Gestri/Sipa USA via AP Images (Beirut) – Thirty-eight countries at the UN Human Rights Council on March 7, 2023, condemned the pervasive obstruction and interference with Lebanon's domestic investigation into the August 4, 2020 explosion at Beirut's port, Human Rights Watch and Legal Agenda said today. Lebanese authorities should urgently act to carry out…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
