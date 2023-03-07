Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Leading American medical journal continues to omit Black research, reinforcing a legacy of racism in medical knowledge

By Cherice Escobar Jones, PhD Candidate, Northeastern University
Gwendolynne Reid, Assistant Professor of English, Emory University
Mya Poe, Associate Professor of English, Northeastern University
The leading U.S. medical journal, read regularly by doctors of all specialties, systematically ignores an equally reputable and rigorous body of medical research that focuses on Black Americans’ health.

The American Medical Association created a segregated “whites only” environment more than 100 years ago to prohibit Black physicians from joining their ranks. This exclusionary and racist policy prompted the creation in 1895 of the National…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
