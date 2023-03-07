Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Halt baseless prosecutions of four prominent rights defenders

By Amnesty International
Almost six years after they were first detained, the former chair and former Director of Amnesty International Türkiye and two other human rights defenders must be acquitted of the absurd charges they are facing, said Amnesty International ahead of their hearing, which resumes tomorrow in Istanbul. The first instance court hearing of Taner Kılıç, İdil Eser, […] The post Türkiye: Halt baseless prosecutions of four prominent rights defenders appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
