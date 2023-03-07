Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: ‘Foreign Agents’ Bill Tramples on Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People take part in a protest against the controversial "foreign agents" bill outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia March 6, 2023. © 2023 Reuters/Irakli Gedenidze (Berlin) – Georgia’s parliament should firmly reject the two bills it is debating that would require individuals, civil society organizations, and media outlets to register with the Justice Ministry as “agents of foreign influence” if they receive at least 20 percent of their funds from abroad, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said today. If adopted, the bills would also impose additional…


