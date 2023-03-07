Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP28: Carbon Market Rules Should Protect Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(Berlin) – The expert group meeting in Bonn, Germany on March 7, 2023, should propose rigorous rules to ensure that the carbon market established under the Paris Agreement is strictly regulated to uphold rights, support climate action, and provide a remedy for any harm, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch submitted recommendations to the expert group outlining standards to be followed by carbon offsetting projects during registration, monitoring, and renewal, as well as principles for an independent grievance and appeals mechanism. In 2022, member countries of the Paris Agreement…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Türkiye: Halt baseless prosecutions of four prominent rights defenders
~ Georgia: ‘Foreign agents’ bill tramples on rights by restricting freedom of expression and association
~ Georgia: ‘Foreign Agents’ Bill Tramples on Rights
~ Why RBA interest rate hikes could end by September – but brace for at least one more
~ Word from The Hill: Another rate rise; support for super tax hike; PM's India trip; Rugg V Ryan
~ A new invasive mosquito has been found in Kenya – what this means for malaria control
~ Is the poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran a new front in the war against girls' education?
~ Militant Islamist violence in Africa surges – deaths up nearly 50%, events up 22% in a year
~ Africa's shift to low-cost manufacturing puts women at risk - 4 lessons from the Asian Tigers
~ Former imam recites children's folk song in Kahramanmaras, Turkey
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter