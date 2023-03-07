Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new invasive mosquito has been found in Kenya – what this means for malaria control

By Eunice Anyango Owino, Medical Entomologist at the School of Biological Sciences, University of Nairobi
Share this article
This mosquito spreads very fast to new areas and can adapt to various climatic conditions, unlike the non-invasive malaria vectors.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Türkiye: Halt baseless prosecutions of four prominent rights defenders
~ Georgia: ‘Foreign agents’ bill tramples on rights by restricting freedom of expression and association
~ Georgia: ‘Foreign Agents’ Bill Tramples on Rights
~ COP28: Carbon Market Rules Should Protect Rights
~ Why RBA interest rate hikes could end by September – but brace for at least one more
~ Word from The Hill: Another rate rise; support for super tax hike; PM's India trip; Rugg V Ryan
~ Is the poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran a new front in the war against girls' education?
~ Militant Islamist violence in Africa surges – deaths up nearly 50%, events up 22% in a year
~ Africa's shift to low-cost manufacturing puts women at risk - 4 lessons from the Asian Tigers
~ Former imam recites children's folk song in Kahramanmaras, Turkey
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter