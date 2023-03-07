Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Militant Islamist violence in Africa surges – deaths up nearly 50%, events up 22% in a year

By Joseph Siegle, Director of Research, Africa Center for Strategic Studies, University of Maryland
Wendy Williams, Associate Research Fellow, Africa Center for Strategic Studies
Share this article
Militant Islamist violence in Africa set new records for violent events and fatalities this past year. This continues a relentless decade-long upward trend. To give a sense of the accelerating pace of this threat, both violent events and fatalities have almost doubled since 2019.

In a recent Africa Center for Strategic Studies analysis,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Türkiye: Halt baseless prosecutions of four prominent rights defenders
~ Georgia: ‘Foreign agents’ bill tramples on rights by restricting freedom of expression and association
~ Georgia: ‘Foreign Agents’ Bill Tramples on Rights
~ COP28: Carbon Market Rules Should Protect Rights
~ Why RBA interest rate hikes could end by September – but brace for at least one more
~ Word from The Hill: Another rate rise; support for super tax hike; PM's India trip; Rugg V Ryan
~ A new invasive mosquito has been found in Kenya – what this means for malaria control
~ Is the poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran a new front in the war against girls' education?
~ Africa's shift to low-cost manufacturing puts women at risk - 4 lessons from the Asian Tigers
~ Former imam recites children's folk song in Kahramanmaras, Turkey
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter