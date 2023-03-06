Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inclusion means everyone: 5 disability attitude shifts to end violence, abuse and neglect

By Sally Robinson, Professor, Disability and Community Inclusion, Flinders University
Christy Newman, Professor, Centre for Social Research in Health, UNSW Sydney
Gianfranco Giuntoli, Research Fellow at the Social Policy Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Jan Idle, Postdoctoral research fellow, Flinders University
Karen R Fisher, Professor, Social Policy Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
The Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability is moving into its final phase and will report its findings in September.

For the last four years the commission and the media has reported a disturbing stream of violence and harm in the community and disability…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
